MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $786,441.17 and approximately $137,250.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,912.39 or 1.00153456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.09 or 0.00310107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.55 or 0.00499222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00191890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000958 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

