Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAXR shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,958.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

