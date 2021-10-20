Maxcoin Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $648,126.95 and $45.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,032.66 or 1.00171716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00054976 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.36 or 0.00306979 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.85 or 0.00494315 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00190325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.