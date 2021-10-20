McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $243,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $33,385,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,888,000 after buying an additional 459,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $99.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

