McDonald’s (MCD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect McDonald’s to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $242.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.48. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.16.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

