Mchain (MAR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $240,460.92 and approximately $12.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 73,157,725 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

