Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.54

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.54 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.68). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 196.50 ($2.57), with a volume of 43,812 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MER shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mears Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.54. The stock has a market cap of £217.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

About Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

