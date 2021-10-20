MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $479.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report sales of $479.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $453.57 million and the highest is $501.70 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $460.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

MD opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

