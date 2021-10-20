MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MEG Energy traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.34, with a volume of 1173989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.04.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering cut MEG Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 57.54.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.7749764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

