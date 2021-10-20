Megacoin (MEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $389,436.55

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $389,436.55 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.86 or 0.00322543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,701,565 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.