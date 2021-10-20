MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes Sells 30,000 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MGTX stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,719. The company has a market cap of $930.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

