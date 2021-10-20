MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.40

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 1641452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $844.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

