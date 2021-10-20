Meme (MEME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.00305418 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008116 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002187 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006319 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

