Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and $3,202.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.34 or 0.00306660 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007578 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

