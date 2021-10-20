Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 58,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 521,099 shares.The stock last traded at $58.34 and had previously closed at $58.24.

MDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. upped their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meredith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Meredith by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meredith by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the third quarter valued at $329,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

