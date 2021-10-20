Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.00

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 7248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 91,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 181,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

