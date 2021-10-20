Meritage Homes (MTH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to post earnings of $4.75 per share for the quarter. Meritage Homes has set its FY 2021 guidance at $18.550-$19.450 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTH opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

