Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.01% of Mesa Laboratories worth $42,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 112.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,134 shares of company stock worth $3,372,759. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $310.11 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $325.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

