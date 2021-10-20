Meta Financial Group (CASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meta Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

