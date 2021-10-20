Meta (MTA) Market Cap Reaches $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00191270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

