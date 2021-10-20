Meter Governance (MTRG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $197,915.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $197,915.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $4.45 or 0.00006765 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

