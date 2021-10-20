Methanex (MEOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 2.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methanex stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Methanex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

