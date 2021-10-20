Methanex (MX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion.

TSE:MX opened at C$59.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Methanex has a one year low of C$36.87 and a one year high of C$65.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MX shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Methanex to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Methanex to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.55.

In related news, Director Phillip Henry Cook bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

