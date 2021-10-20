Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.52. The stock has a market cap of £198.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.97.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

