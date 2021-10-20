Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Metro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Metro in a report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.81 ($11.54).

Shares of B4B3 remained flat at $€11.40 ($13.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

