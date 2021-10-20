Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €8.50 ($10.00) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.81 ($11.54).

ETR:B4B3 remained flat at $€11.40 ($13.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 1-year low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 million and a P/E ratio of 39.86.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

