Metronome Price Reaches $5.27 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $64.28 million and approximately $129,604.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $5.27 or 0.00007921 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00067682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00101098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,689.21 or 1.00324209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.33 or 0.06145784 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00020987 BTC.

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,493,911 coins and its circulating supply is 12,207,537 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

