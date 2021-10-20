MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $378,491.02 and approximately $37.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00082885 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 523.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 431,737,966 coins and its circulating supply is 154,436,038 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

