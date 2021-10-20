Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $138.41

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 138.41 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 117.40 ($1.53). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.55), with a volume of 52,678 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.41. The firm has a market cap of £113.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Paula Hay Plumb purchased 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £21,798 ($28,479.23).

About Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.