MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $378.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001516 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005565 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00041609 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

