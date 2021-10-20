Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,840,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Microsoft worth $2,123,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.51.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $307.30. The stock had a trading volume of 536,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918,053. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $309.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.