Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.51.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.40. The company had a trading volume of 339,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918,053. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $309.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

