Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.51.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $307.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,440,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,871,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $309.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 428.2% during the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,416 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.6% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

