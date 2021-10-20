Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MAA opened at $197.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $200.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

