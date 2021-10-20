Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.60

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 363,215 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

