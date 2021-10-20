MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $131,958.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00006323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $44.06 million and $131,958.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,784,659 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

