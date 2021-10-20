MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $3.97 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00006223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.85 million and approximately $118,986.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.54 or 0.00299972 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007076 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,784,471 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

