Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $2,352,350.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,352,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $2,319,100.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.03. 277,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,421. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

