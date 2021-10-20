MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.15

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.28. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 12,884 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $64.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.73.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

