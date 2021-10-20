MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.15

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.28. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 12,884 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $64.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.73.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.
About MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)
MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.
