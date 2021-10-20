Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $474.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to announce sales of $474.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.60 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $388.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MTX stock opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 70.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 174.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

