Minter Network Hits Market Cap of $13.94 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $13.94 million and approximately $13,095.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00059913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00087332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00069539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00100781 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,906,279,643 coins and its circulating supply is 4,701,070,076 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

