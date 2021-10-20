MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Up 43.7% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $7,831.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 43.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,844.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.62 or 0.06043751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.56 or 0.00293771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.50 or 0.00957790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00082556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00398482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00266437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00263037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004568 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.