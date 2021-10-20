Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 9,241 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,241 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,265 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in VMware by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,976 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VMware by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $121,349,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in VMware by 8.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,195 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in VMware by 9,430.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after buying an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $161.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

