Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 962,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,954,000 after purchasing an additional 54,965 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.07.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $216.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

