Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 4,429 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

CMCSA opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

