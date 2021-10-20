Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

NYSE:BKI opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

