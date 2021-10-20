Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

VNET stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

