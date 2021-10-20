Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 35.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 20.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

