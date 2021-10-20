Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $81,801,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 883,618 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

CZR opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.