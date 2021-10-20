Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 30,912 Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.05% of Herman Miller as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

